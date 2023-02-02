The Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful conclusion of the first integrated nodule collection system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s and of the environmental impact monitoring campaign conducted by its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI)., The Metals Company ( TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following in-person conferences and summits being held by leading organizations in the first quarter of 2023:

Conferences
NAATBatt Annual Meeting & Conference
Date: February 20-23, 2023
Format: In-person
Location: Wigwam Resort, Phoenix, Arizona, USA
Attendees: Erica Ocampo, Chief Sustainability Officer
Registration: https://nac.naatbatt.org/naatbatt-annual-conference-2023/registration/

Ditchley Climate and Energy Summit
Date: March 3, 2023
Format: In-person
Location: Chipping Norton, Oxford, UK
Attendees: Erika Ilves, Chief Strategy Officer

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention
Date: March 5-8, 2023
Format: In-person, company booth, 1x1s available
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer and several additional TMC team members
Registration: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration/fee-and-pass-info

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference
Date: March 21-22, 2023
Format: In-person, 1x1s available
Location: Zurich, Switzerland
Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO
Registration: https://swissmininginstitute.ch/registration-march-21-22-2023/

SAFE Summit: A Pathway to Electrification from Minerals to Market
Date: March 28-29, 2023
Format: In-person, company presentation
Location: Washington D.C., USA
Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO and Ambassador Margo Deiye, Nauru’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Nauru’s Ambassador to the ISA
Registration: https://safesummit.org/safe-summit-2023/

121 Mining Investment Las Vegas
Date: March 28-29, 2023
Format: In-person, 1x1s available
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Attendees: Craig Shesky, CFO
Registration: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-las-vegas/registration/register-investor/

About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | [email protected]
Investors | [email protected]
Related Articles

