Ørsted and Eversource today announced they have submitted a joint proposal in response to New York State’s third round of offshore wind solicitations. Delivering clean, renewable power for at least 1 million New York homes, this submission includes multiple bids with different configurations that will generate billions of dollars in economic activity in the state economy, create thousands of new jobs, advance environmental justice, prioritize disadvantaged communities and minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs), and integrate clean energy solutions to further support the achievement of New York’s climate goals.

Together, Ørsted and Eversource are building South Fork Wind, New York’s first offshore wind farm, which broke ground early last year and will be operational with 130 MW in 2023, and Sunrise Wind, a 924 MW project that will deliver clean energy to New York in late 2025. As the New York leader in offshore wind, the joint venture has developed extensive partnerships across the state and consulted with dozens of community organizers, labor leaders, and local elected officials to develop a bid for a new project that best meets the needs of New Yorkers.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York will build upon its nation-leading pipeline of contracted offshore wind projects. Already, the state has become a leader in developing an offshore wind supply chain, begun training the future offshore wind workforce, and committed $500 million in investments for offshore wind ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure to support this growing industry. In July of 2022, Governor Hochul announced New York’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation for a minimum of 2,000 MW of offshore wind, which will power at least 1.5 million additional New York homes with clean, affordable energy. This third solicitation marks additional progress toward achieving New York State’s Climate Act mandate to secure 70 percent of the State’s electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and at least 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.

The joint venture between Ørsted, the leading U.S. offshore wind energy partner, and Eversource, New England’s largest energy provider and experts in regional energy transmission, was established in 2016 and together the two companies have invested in building the American offshore wind supply chain and next generation of the nation’s energy workforce. Through its industry-leading National Offshore Wind Agreement, the developers were the first in the U.S. to commit that its offshore construction would be completed by an American union workforce, emphasizing the developers’ commitment to good-paying jobs, workforce training and safety.

“We’re committed to developing projects that will create good-paying jobs, build up local communities, and generate clean, affordable energy to fight climate change,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted. “We’re confident this new proposal offers statewide, comprehensive offshore wind solutions and integrated clean energy innovation for New York, a state where we already have two advanced projects and have invested in supply chain development, workforce training and O&M capabilities. This solicitation further demonstrates New York’s leadership in offshore wind energy, and we look forward to the opportunity to build upon our strong track record here.”

“As the state’s trusted partner, we are proud to answer New York’s call for more clean, renewable offshore wind energy and today submitted a proposal that would create significant jobs, deliver local economic investment, provide meaningful workforce development solutions, and advance the movement toward greater environmental justice across the Empire State,” said Joe Nolan, Chairman, President and CEO of Eversource Energy. “Today’s proposal builds on the incredible work we are already doing in New York including building the state’s first offshore wind farm and harnesses the unmatched combination of our onshore, regional transmission expertise together with Ørsted’s considerable offshore capabilities. Together, we stand ready to deliver a better, cleaner future that all New Yorkers will be proud of.”

Through two existing projects, the Ørsted-Eversource joint venture is already making significant investments and efforts to grow New York’s clean energy workforce, develop the State’s offshore wind supply chain, and provide renewable energy to nearly 670,000 New York homes.

As part of South Fork Wind and Sunrise Wind, Ørsted and Eversource have to date:

Broken+ground+on+South+Fork+Wind%2C+New+York%26rsquo%3Bs+first+offshore+wind+project

Announced+the+largest+single+New+York+State+offshore+wind+supply+chain+award+of+%2486+million%2C+bringing+construction+and+steel+manufacturing+work+to+New+York+companies+located+in+the+Capital+Region+and+Western+New+York

Invested+%24300%2C000+to+train+Capital+Region+workers+for+union+construction+careers+in+clean+energy

Supported the development of New York’s National Offshore Wind Training Center (NOWTC) on Long Island with a $10 million investment

Advanced+the+first+offshore+wind+project+in+America+to+use+high-voltage+direct+current+%28HVDC%29+transmission+technology

Committed+%245+million+in+a+research+partnership+with+Stony+Brook+University

Announced+the+creation+of+an+O%26amp%3BM+Hub+in+East+Setauket+and+harbor+facility+in+Port+Jefferson+to+support+future+wind+farm+operations

Invested in developing a New York offshore wind supply chain and engaging with MWBEs

Established strong stakeholder engagement and built positive community relationships based on a track record of promises kept

About Ørsted

A global clean energy leader, Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and land-based wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is the first energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

In the United States, the company has approximately 650 employees and a growing portfolio of clean energy assets and partnerships that includes offshore wind energy, land-based wind energy, solar, storage technologies and e-fuels. A leader across the renewable energy sector in the United States, Ørsted holds the top position in offshore wind energy with approximately 5 gigawatts in development and operates America’s first offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Block Island. Ørsted has a total U.S. land-based capacity of 5 gigawatts across wind, solar, storage technologies and e-fuels. To learn more about the Ørsted U.S. business, visit us.orsted.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ØrstedUS).

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,500 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005916/en/