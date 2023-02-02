VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Infinity Stone Ventures, K9 Gold, Trillion Energy, Terra Balacanica, Jourdan Resources and Quantum eMotion discussing their latest news.

Infinity Stone (CSE:GEMS) updates its fall drill program on the Rockstone Graphite project

The company has received assays for all of the drill holes from its fall drill program. All drill holes returned elevated graphitic carbon (Cg) and zinc, with significant mineralization and grade. CEO Zayn Kalyan sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to highlight the drill program.

For the full interview with Infinity Stone Ventures and to learn about Zayn Kalyan, click here.

K9 Gold ( TSXV:KNC, Financial) announces exploration plans for the JB Lithium project in northern Quebec

K9 Gold (KNC) has announced plans for exploring its JB Lithium project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. Immediate exploration will consist of an airborne magnetometer and radiometrics survey. Director and Chief Geologist Chris Healey spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the plans.

For the full interview with Chris Healey and to learn about K9 Gold, click here.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) receives December gas revenue for SASB

Trillion Energy reports revenue receipts and production data from SASB for the month of December 2022. Trillion's 49 per cent share of December 2022 gas production was 87.4 MMcf, generating US$2,647,053 before royalties. VP of Corporate Development Colin Robson sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Colin Robson and to learn about Trillion Energy, click here.

Terra Balcanica (CSE:TERA) discovers near-surface gold at Brezani

Terra Balcanica Resources (TERA) has discovered a gold-bearing system at Brezani within its Viogor-Zanik project, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Brezani target maiden drillholes intercepted 0.61 g/t AuEq over 88.0 metres and 0.58 g/t AuEq over 28.6 metres. CEO Dr. Aleksandar Miškovic met with The Market Herald Canada's Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss these results.

For the full interview with Dr. Aleksandar Miškovic and to learn about Terra Balcanica Resources, click here.

Jourdan Resources ( TSXV:JOR, Financial) releases Li2O assays from Vallée Project and announces new hire

Jourdan (JOR) has appointed Roger Lemaitre as Jourdan's Vice-President and Head of Mining. Roger Lemaitre is a Professional Engineer and Geologist with more than 30 years of professional experience. The company also announced the first of 32 Li2O drillhole assays from the Vallée Project in Quebec. Executive Chairman Andreas Rompel joined Sabrina Cuthbert to contextualize the results.

For the full interview with Andreas Rompel and to learn about Jourdan Resources, click here.

Quantum eMotion ( TSXV:QNC, Financial) launches Sentry-Q messenger platform

Quantum eMotion (QNC) has launched its quantum-safe Sentry-Q platform for large and complex messages. The solution will initially be cloud-based, followed by hardware-based applications. The company believes Sentry-Q will position it as a significant player in the quantum-safe cybersecurity space. Francis Bellido, Quantum's CEO, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Francis Bellido and to learn about Quantum eMotion, click here.

