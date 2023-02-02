Truist Named #5 Among America's Most Just Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Truist (

NYSE:TFC, Financial) recently was named among the top five of America's most JUST companies by JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, in their 2023 Just100 rankings.c64bb96d-0b49-43ce-953a-67ae7ade184e.png

Each year, JUST Capital surveys what Americans most prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and then evaluates how the largest public U.S. corporations stack up. This year, Truist ranked #2 overall out of 951 brands for how the company invests in its teammates-with its increase in minimum wage a contributing factor-and #1 in the bank industry for how the company treats its clients.

To learn more about how Truist performed, view the rankings here. For additional information about how the company is fulfilling its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, view its most recent ESG and CSR Report.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

