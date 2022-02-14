CorEnergy Announces Tax Characterization of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced the tax characterization of the 2022 distributions paid to stockholders.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Common Shareholders

Record

Date

Payable Date

Total
Distributions
Per Share

Total Ordinary
Dividends

Box 1a

Qualified
Dividends

Box 1b

Total Capital
Gain Distr.

Box 2a

Nondividend
Distr.

Box 3

2/14/2022

2/28/2022

$

0.0500

$

$

$

$

0.0500

5/17/2022

5/31/2022

0.0500

0.0500

8/17/2022

8/31/2022

0.0500

0.0500

11/16/2022

11/30/2022

0.0500

0.0500

Total 2022 Distributions

$

0.2000

$

$

$

$

0.2000

7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Record

Date

Payable Date

Total
Distributions
Per Share

Total Ordinary
Dividends

Box 1a

Qualified
Dividends

Box 1b

Total Capital
Gain Distr.

Box 2a

Nondividend
Distr.

Box 3

2/14/2022

2/28/2022

$

0.4609

$

0.1653

$

$

$

0.2956

5/17/2022

5/31/2022

0.4609

0.1653

0.2956

8/17/2022

8/31/2022

0.4609

0.1653

0.2956

11/16/2022

11/30/2022

0.4609

0.1653

0.2956

Total 2022 Distributions

$

1.8436

$

0.6612

$

$

$

1.1824

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2022 distributions is available at corenergy.reit.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005864r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005864/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.