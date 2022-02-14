CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced the tax characterization of the 2022 distributions paid to stockholders.
The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2022.
Common Shareholders
|
Record
Date
|
Payable Date
|
Total
|
Total Ordinary
Box 1a
|
Qualified
Box 1b
|
Total Capital
Box 2a
Nondividend
Box 3
|
2/14/2022
|
2/28/2022
|
$
|
0.0500
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
0.0500
|
5/17/2022
|
5/31/2022
|
0.0500
|
—
|
—
|
—
0.0500
|
8/17/2022
|
8/31/2022
|
0.0500
|
—
|
—
|
—
0.0500
|
11/16/2022
|
11/30/2022
|
0.0500
|
—
|
—
|
—
0.0500
|
Total 2022 Distributions
|
$
|
0.2000
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
0.2000
7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
|
Record
Date
|
Payable Date
|
Total
|
Total Ordinary
Box 1a
|
Qualified
Box 1b
|
Total Capital
Box 2a
Nondividend
Box 3
|
2/14/2022
|
2/28/2022
|
$
|
0.4609
|
$
|
0.1653
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
0.2956
|
5/17/2022
|
5/31/2022
|
0.4609
|
0.1653
|
—
|
—
0.2956
|
8/17/2022
|
8/31/2022
|
0.4609
|
0.1653
|
—
|
—
0.2956
|
11/16/2022
|
11/30/2022
|
0.4609
|
0.1653
|
—
|
—
0.2956
|
Total 2022 Distributions
|
$
|
1.8436
|
$
|
0.6612
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
1.1824
Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2022 distributions is available at corenergy.reit.
Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.
