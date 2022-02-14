CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced the tax characterization of the 2022 distributions paid to stockholders.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Common Shareholders Record Date Payable Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Box 1a Qualified

Dividends Box 1b Total Capital

Gain Distr. Box 2a Nondividend

Distr. Box 3 2/14/2022 2/28/2022 $ 0.0500 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.0500 5/17/2022 5/31/2022 0.0500 — — — 0.0500 8/17/2022 8/31/2022 0.0500 — — — 0.0500 11/16/2022 11/30/2022 0.0500 — — — 0.0500 Total 2022 Distributions $ 0.2000 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.2000 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Record Date Payable Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Box 1a Qualified

Dividends Box 1b Total Capital

Gain Distr. Box 2a Nondividend

Distr. Box 3 2/14/2022 2/28/2022 $ 0.4609 $ 0.1653 $ — $ — $ 0.2956 5/17/2022 5/31/2022 0.4609 0.1653 — — 0.2956 8/17/2022 8/31/2022 0.4609 0.1653 — — 0.2956 11/16/2022 11/30/2022 0.4609 0.1653 — — 0.2956 Total 2022 Distributions $ 1.8436 $ 0.6612 $ — $ — $ 1.1824

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2022 distributions is available at corenergy.reit.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

