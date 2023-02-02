NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today tax reporting information for the 2022 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.



The January 3, 2022 common and preferred share distributions are included in the tax allocations for 2022. The January 3, 2023 common and preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2023.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Common Shares (: RPT); CUSIP #’s 74971D 101, 751452103 and 751452202

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date Gross Distribution per share Total Ordinary Dividend Qualified Dividend1 Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain2 Return of Capital3 Section 199A Dividend4 10/27/2021 12/20/2021 1/3/2022 $0.120000 $0.100965 $0.004683 $0.015510 $0.015510 $0.003525 $0.096282 2/10/2022 3/18/2022 4/1/2022 $0.130000 $0.109379 $0.005073 $0.016802 $0.016802 $0.003819 $0.104306 4/29/2022 6/17/2022 7/1/2022 $0.130000 $0.109379 $0.005073 $0.016802 $0.016802 $0.003819 $0.104306 7/28/2022 9/20/2022 10/3/2022 $0.130000 $0.109379 $0.005073 $0.016802 $0.016802 $0.003819 $0.104306 Total $0.510000 $0.429102 $0.019902 $0.065916 $0.065916 $0.014982 $0.409200 100.0000% 84.1377% 12.9247% 2.9376%

Preferred Shares (: RPT.PD); CUSIP #’s 74971D 200 and 751452608

Declaration Date Record Date Payable Date Gross Distribution per share Total Ordinary Dividend Qualified Dividend1 Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain2 Return of Capital3 Section 199A Dividend4 10/27/2021 12/20/2021 1/3/2022 $0.906250 $0.785576 $0.036437 $0.120674 $0.120674 $0.000000 $0.749139 2/10/2022 3/18/2022 4/1/2022 $0.906250 $0.785576 $0.036437 $0.120674 $0.120674 $0.000000 $0.749139 4/29/2022 6/17/2022 7/1/2022 $0.906250 $0.785576 $0.036437 $0.120674 $0.120674 $0.000000 $0.749139 7/28/2022 9/20/2022 10/3/2022 $0.906250 $0.785576 $0.036437 $0.120674 $0.120674 $0.000000 $0.749139 Total $3.625000 $3.142304 $0.145748 $0.482696 $0.482696 $0.000000 $2.996556 100.0000% 86.6842% 13.3158% 0.0000%





(1) Included in Total Ordinary Dividend. (2) Included in Total Capital Gain Distribution. (3) Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment. (4) Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Total Ordinary Dividend".





This information is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2022 federal income tax returns. Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2022 distributions.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of September 30, 2022, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 46 wholly-owned shopping centers, 11 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, and 48 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 15.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 94.0% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

