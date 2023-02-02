SPX Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Present 2023 Financial Guidance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (:SPXC) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal year 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, SPX Technologies’ President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Technologies’ Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Mark Carano will discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook during a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call and the slide presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.spx.com.

Call Access Process: To access the call by phone, please go to this link register.vevent.com/register/BI4423a66c82b0492ab3724671a1f9f267 and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at www.spx.com.

About SPX Technologies, Inc.: SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has approximately 3,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Garrett Roelofs, Assistant Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: [email protected]

Source: SPX Technologies

ti?nf=ODczNzU4MSM1Mzc3MzIzIzIwMDU5NTU=
SPX-Technologies.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.