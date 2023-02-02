Today, leading health and well-being company, Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced the winners** of its 2022 Go365® National Step Challenge – a health and wellness competition that focuses on improving the fitness of employees from companies across the country. The National Step Challenge is a competition in which companies with two or more Go365® members compete for the highest team average step count. All winning teams receive a donation to their local Feeding America® member food bank in their name.

The 2022 challenge featured more than 32,000 participants from competing organizations that collectively logged 7.1 billion steps leading to the equivalent of one million meals** donated to Feeding America. The competition, which started in 2018, has helped to provide 5 million meals to Feeding America® over a five-year period. This year’s donations were made in December to make a more immediate impact to communities during the holiday season and winter months.

Participants competed based on a team average daily step count. The organizations competed by team size, ranging from the “Small” division with 2-10 members, to the “Jumbo” division with 100+ members. Depending on a team’s placement, meals were donated in the name of each winning team in sums of either 30,000, 15,000 or 5,000 meals. In total, sixty teams received donations in their local community where they are headquartered.

"Seeing members come together to better their own health and the health of their communities is inspiring," said Sue Schick, Segment President, Group and Military Business. "Through this challenge, members are helping to address food insecurity, adding to the millions of meals Humana has provided to Feeding America over the past five years."

“Nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, face hunger in the U.S.,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Feeding America is grateful to Humana and its National Step Challenge participants for their ongoing commitment to provide meals to communities across the country.”

Food insecurity, defined as the lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate foods to live an active, healthy life, contributes to poor health, lower productivity at work and higher medical costs. Feeding America® supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security.

Participants could personally benefit, as well, through Points added to their Go365 account. Points were awarded for being a part of the challenge-related activity, as well as for logging daily step counts.

Here are the top winners:

Jumbo Division (100+ team members)

Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Janesville, WI Saint Andrew’s School of Boca Raton, Boca Raton, FL Forest Lake Area Schools, Tampa, FL Hillsborough County Public Schools, Tampa, FL California Schools Employee Benefits Association (CSEBA), San Bernardino, CA

Large Division (51-99 team members)

Waterford Graded School District, Waterford, WI Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools, St. Leon, IN Ensworth School, Nashville, TN Elkhorn Area School District, Elkhorn, WI Mequon-Thiensville School District, Mequon, WI

Medium Division (11-50 team members)

Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Covington, KY V.G. Reed, Louisville, KY Strategic Communications, Louisville, KY CR Meyer, Oshkosh, WI CollabraTech Solutions, Phoenix, AZ

Small Division (2-10 team members)

Promotions Marketing, Alpharetta, GA Hawthorne Animal Hospital, Overland Park, KS Truepoint Wealth Counsel, Cincinnati, OH Komponents Laminated Products, Inc., Oconomowoc, WI Industrial Spring Corporation, North Kansas City, MO

Go365 combines rewards and health – from physical to mental well-being. The program provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce overall health claims costs.*** For every verified, healthy action they take, members earn Points and Bucks toward rewards in the Go365 Mall, such as e-gift cards, fitness devices and apparel, charitable donations, and discounts for products.

Other winning organizations include:

Jumbo Division (100+ team members)

Quanex, Auburn, WA; Diocese of Green Bay, Green Bay, WI; Barge Design Solutions, Nashville, TN; San Bernardino City Unified School District, San Bernardino, CA; Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville, Nashville, TN; Town of Mooresville, Mooresville, NC; Moraine Park Technical College, Fond du Lac, WI; Waupaca County, Waupaca, WI; Public Education Health Trust, Anchorage, AK; Archdiocese of Louisville, Louisville, KY.

Large Division (51-99 team members)

Freedom Area School District, Appleton, WI; Port Washington Saukville School District, Port Washington, WI; Franklin Road Academy, Nashville, TN; Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton, WI; Kettle Moraine School District, Wales, WI; Cedarburg School District, Cedarburg, WI; Reedy Creek Improvement District, Lake Buena Vista, FL; Bernick’s, Waite Park, MN; Kentucky Association of Independent Schools, Louisville, KY; WVA-Wisconsin Vision Associates, Burlington, WI.

Medium Division (11-50 team members)

City Union Mission, Inc., Kansas City, MO; ChemTech Plastics, Inc., Elgin, IL; Milwaukee Public Museum, Milwaukee, WI; Chemical Products Corporation, Cartersville, GA; Eurostampa North America, Inc., Cincinnati, OH; Clintonville Public School District, Clintonville, WI, A&B Process Systems/ JBT, Stratford, WI; Johnson Keland Management, Racine, WI; Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Cincinnati, OH; Papercone Corporation, Louisville, KY.

Small Division (2-10 team members)

Lakeland Sports Center, Inc., Greenbush, WI; Covedale Pet Hospital, Cincinnati, OH; Cedar Grove Veterinary Services, Cedar Grove, WI; Wildwood Baptist Church, Acworth, GA; The National Flag Company, Cincinnati, OH; St. Charles Care Center, Inc., Covington, KY; Urban Transportation, Cincinnati, OH; Middendorf’s, Inc., Akers, LA; Elite Aluminum Corporation, Coconut Creek, FL; Cole Manufacturing Corporation, West Bend, WI.

About Go365

Go365® is a wellness and rewards program. Go365 is deeply rooted in behavioral economics and actuarial science, and serves more than 5 million members nationwide. By integrating rewards with health, Go365 provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce healthcare costs.

For more information on Go365, please visit the company’s website at Go365.com. You can also find us on:

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

