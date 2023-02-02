VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mélissa Desrochers to the board, effective immediately.



Ken Brinsden, Patriot Battery Metals Non-Executive Chair, commented:

“We are very pleased to welcome Mélissa to the Patriot Battery Metals team as independent director and member of the audit committee. Mélissa brings broad experience in strategic communications and stakeholder engagement in Quebec for mineral resources companies.

“Further, and on behalf of the entire Company, I would like to sincerely thank JC for his contributions over the last year and wish him well as he pursues his expanded personal interests.”

Ms. Desrochers is an experienced consultant with a background in strategic communications and stakeholder engagement for major and complex projects within the Quebec mining industry. Her expertise lies in communications, government relations and enhancing companies Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities. Her previous work experience includes Director of Government Relations and External Communication for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Communications and Community Relations Manager for Canadian Malartic Mine, and formerly co-owning a communications firm for several years in which she worked closely with stakeholders from the natural resources sector.

Ms. Desrochers studied communications, Indigenous affairs, management and holds a Graduate degree in Project Management from the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. She is an Independent Director for O3 Mining Inc., a gold exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, and a member of Autorités des marches financiers (AMF) Mining Advisory Committee.

The Company also announces the resignation of Director, Jon Christan Evensen. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Evensen for his valued contribution to the Board during his tenure with the Company.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property, located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the 2.2 km long CV5 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 159.7 m at 1.65% Li 2 O and 193 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (CV22-042), and 70.1 m at 2.22% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , including 40.7 m at 3.01% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (CV22-017). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 7 m at 10.5 g/t Au in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 12 m at 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company’s other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

Please refer to the Company’s continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedar.com and asx.com.au, for available exploration data.



This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors,

“BLAIR WAY”

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

Competent person statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The information in this news release which relates to previously announced exploration results for the Corvette Property were first released by the Company in its prospectus for its ASX listing dated 9 November 2022 and released to the ASX platform on 5 December 2022 (Prospectus). The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the exploration results included in the Prospectus.

