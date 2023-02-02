Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) ( NYSE:PXD, Financial) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

www.pxd.com

Select “Investors” then “Quarterly Results” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (866) 580-3963 five minutes before the call.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer's website.

About Pioneer

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

