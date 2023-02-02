Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced it has struck another momentously firm handshake with DrDisRespect. The Doc has spoken and is committed to his long-standing relationship with Turtle+Beach and ROCCAT in a new multi-year deal that sees him continue wielding both brands’ best-selling and award-winning gaming accessories with enough lethal force to consistently sit atop the leaderboards. Fans will continue seeing Doc using his esteemed %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ETurtle+Beach+Stealth+700+headset%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E%2C+%3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EVulcan+TKL%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E+keyboard%2C+%3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EKone+Pro%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E+mouse%2C+and+other+gear. The two-time champ will also return to the lab to help design the next round of performance-driven gaming gear, and to the studio to continue creating the content that’s grown his audience to over four million fans on his YouTube channel and made him the perennially nominated Streamer of the Year (2019, 2017) by the Esports Industry Awards.

“In gaming, Doc dominates like no other and we are pleased to continue jumping into battle after battle with him,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We knew we had something special when we made it official in June 2017, and we’re just as excited to be working together today and in the future as Doc continues creating an indelible mark on the industry.”

DrDisRespect added, “Alongside Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and the Champions Club we will continue to set the bar as we head toward our next win. Turtle Beach and ROCCAT deliver champion-grade gear that allows us to dominate in every aspect of gaming, and we are excited to continue forward together. Ya ya ya!”

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated+customer+support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other peripherals. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

