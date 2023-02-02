Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available on its Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-earnings%2Fdefault.aspx.

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

