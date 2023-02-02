PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of PCB Bank, announced that on January 26, 2023, its Board of Directors approved an amendment (the “Repurchase Program Amendment”) to its current repurchase program that was approved and announced on July 28, 2022. The original repurchase program authorized the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the date of the board meeting, which represented 747,938 shares, through February 1, 2023. The Repurchase Program Amendment extends the expiration date from February 1, 2023 to February 1, 2024. As of January 26, 2023, the Company repurchased and retired 416,275 shares of its common stock, leaving an aggregate of 331,663 shares in authorized repurchase authority that is the subject of the Repurchase Program Amendment.

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock through various means such as open market transactions, including block purchases, and privately negotiated transactions. The number of shares repurchased and the timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined at the Company’s discretion. Factors include, but are not limited to, stock price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s general business conditions. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any specific number of shares of its common stock.

As part of the stock repurchase program, the Company intends to enter into a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The 10b5-1 trading plan would permit common stock to be repurchased at a time that the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws or self-imposed trading restrictions. The 10b5-1 trading plan will be administered by an independent broker and will be subject to price, market volume and timing restrictions.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for PCB Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control, including but not limited to general economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, the impact of inflation, changes in interest rates (including actions taken by the Federal Reserve to address inflation), deposit flows, and real estate values, and their corresponding impact on our customers, and the network and data incident discovered on August 30, 2021. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company without charge. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

