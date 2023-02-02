MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. ( SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023. SPS Commerce will host a call to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to be joined into the SPS Commerce Q4 2022 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

