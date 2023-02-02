Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company announced the 2022 tax treatment of the Company’s Class A common stock distributions, as described below. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by the Company to its stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2022 and the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

CUSIP: 292104106 Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2022 Box 1a

Ordinary

Dividends Box 1b

Qualified

Dividend

(Included in

Box 1a) Box 3

Nondividend

Distributions Box 5

Section

199A

Dividends

(Included

in Box 1a) 3/15/2022 3/31/2022 $0.035 $0.035 $0.035 $0.000 $0.000 $0.035 6/15/2022 6/30/2022 $0.035 $0.035 $0.035 $0.000 $0.000 $0.035 9/15/2022 9/30/2022 $0.035 $0.035 $0.035 $0.000 $0.000 $0.035 12/19/2022 12/30/2022 $0.035 $0.035 $0.035 $0.000 $0.000 $0.035 Total $0.140 $0.140 $0.140 $0.000 $0.000 $0.140

About Empire State Realty Trust

The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of September 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005690/en/