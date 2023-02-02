Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company announced the 2022 tax treatment of the Company’s Class A common stock distributions, as described below. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by the Company to its stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2022 and the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.
|CUSIP: 292104106
|Record
Date
|Payment
Date
|Total
Distribution
per Share
|Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2022
|Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividends
|Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend
(Included in
Box 1a)
|Box 3
Nondividend
Distributions
|Box 5
Section
199A
Dividends
(Included
in Box 1a)
|3/15/2022
|3/31/2022
|
$0.035
|
$0.035
|
$0.035
|
$0.000
|
$0.000
$0.035
|6/15/2022
|6/30/2022
|
$0.035
|
$0.035
|
$0.035
|
$0.000
|
$0.000
$0.035
|9/15/2022
|9/30/2022
|
$0.035
|
$0.035
|
$0.035
|
$0.000
|
$0.000
$0.035
|12/19/2022
|12/30/2022
|
$0.035
|
$0.035
|
$0.035
|
$0.000
|
$0.000
$0.035
|Total
|
$0.140
|
$0.140
|
$0.140
|
$0.000
|
$0.000
$0.140
