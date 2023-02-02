UNFI Expands Wild Harvest Organic Produce Offering with Over 40 New Products

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Delivering on its commitment of freshness and value to customers, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced the expansion of its Wild Harvest private label organic produce line with more than 40 new offerings available nationwide. Since+its+2022+launch, the Wild Harvest organic produce line has enjoyed significant growth as consumers have come to rely on the brand for their eating occasions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005949/en/

Wild_Harvest_bananas_final.jpg

Wild Harvest’s distinct purple branding and a prominent USDA Organic Certified label helps both consumers and store associates distinguish which products are organic, while offering the trust of the Wild Harvest label. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wild Harvest’s expanded organic offerings consist of best-selling items such as bagged apples, russet and sweet potatoes, oranges, mangoes, limes, avocados, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage, and iceberg and romaine lettuces. All new items will be launched with Wild Harvest’s distinct purple branding and a prominent USDA Organic Certified label. The bold color scheme and easily recognizable branding helps both consumers and store associates distinguish which products are organic, while offering the trust of the Wild Harvest label.

“Reaction to the Wild Harvest organic produce rollout has been exceptionally positive and an excellent case study for how offering the right selection of products can help our customers grow and thrive,” said Dorn Wenninger, senior vice president of produce at UNFI. “We are fanatical about freshness and continue to utilize both technology and a talented team to better serve our customers and their shoppers, delivering quality produce with the confidence that comes with the Wild Harvest label.”

As private-label offerings become more sought after by consumers, UNFI is leveraging its scale, supply chain, and data capabilities to help both its conventional and natural customers to compete favorably, delivering fresh Wild Harvest organic produce at a competitive price point. According to Nielsen, approximately 12 percent of all fresh produce sales in the United States is organic, and UNFI helps its customers meet or exceed that national average by curating a best-selling catalog of organic produce that shoppers recognize and trust. Wild Harvest works directly with growers and producers across North America, packing produce at the source to mitigate the cost premium associated with organics.

“The new Wild Harvest organic produce packaging features eye popping, bold colors and imagery that sets itself apart on the shelf versus national brands. But what really sets it apart is what’s inside, a great quality product that is good for you,” said David Siegel, CEO of America’s Food Basket.

To learn more about UNFI produce, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unfifresh.com%2Funfi-produce.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

About Wild Harvest

At Wild Harvest our food is easy to make and easy to love. To every home, Wild Harvest brings a tasty spread of snacks and meals full of all the wildly delicious flavors and vibrant colors of nature that meet our strict ingredient policy. We create delicious food, so you can get to snacking, feasting, and gathering together. Wild Harvest is a leading brand within the Brands+ division of UNFI, a $1B owned portfolio of 5,000+ products that drive value for consumers and customers alike. For more information, visit www.mywildharvest.com or @wildharvestbrand on Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005949r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005949/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.