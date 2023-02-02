Vintage Wine Estates Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Vintage+Wine+Estates%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the leading wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Thursday, February 9, 2023
4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT
Phone: 1-201-689-8562
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: ir.vintagewineestates.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from approximately 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT on the day of the call through Thursday, February 16, 2023. To listen to the audio replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13735005. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at ir.vintagewineestates.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.
Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the wine industry with most brands selling at over $15 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vintagewineestates.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005959/en/

