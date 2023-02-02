The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PKI) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on May 12, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2023.

