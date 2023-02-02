Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The common stock dividend is payable on March 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 24, 2023.

Voya’s board also declared a semi-annual dividend of $30.625 per share on the company’s Series A 6.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. Both preferred stock dividends are payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 24, 2023.

About Voya Financial®

