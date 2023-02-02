Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Additional information regarding the meeting, which will be conducted online only, will be contained in Voya Financial’s proxy statement, which will be filed in advance of the meeting.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. With approximately 7,200 employees, Voya serves, as of Dec. 31, 2022, the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients and, as of Sept. 30, 2022, had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

