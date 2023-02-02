DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (“Dream Industrial”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants may join the conference call by audio or webcast.

Conference Call: Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) Audio: To access the conference call, click on the following link to register for the audio conference: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI5f5b530163fc4e88a2bf7f7ab33b3a8f. Once registered, participants will receive an email with dial-in details including a unique PIN. Webcast: A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode. To access the simultaneous webcast, go to the Calendar of Events on the News and Events page on Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click the link for the webcast. Digital Replay: A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please click on the Calendar of Events on Dream Industrial’s website.

About Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2022, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 258 industrial totaling approximately 46.5 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio which primarily consists of distribution and urban logistics properties and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

