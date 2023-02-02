Dream Industrial REIT Q4 2022 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (“Dream Industrial”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants may join the conference call by audio or webcast.

Conference Call:

Date:

 Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (ET)

Audio:

To access the conference call, click on the following link to register for the audio conference: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI5f5b530163fc4e88a2bf7f7ab33b3a8f.
Once registered, participants will receive an email with dial-in details including a unique PIN.

Webcast:

 A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode. To access the simultaneous webcast, go to the Calendar of Events on the News and Events page on Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click the link for the webcast.

Digital Replay:

 A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please click on the Calendar of Events on Dream Industrial’s website.

About Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2022, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 258 industrial totaling approximately 46.5 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio which primarily consists of distribution and urban logistics properties and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005703r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005703/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.