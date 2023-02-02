DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream Impact” or the “Trust”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants may join the conference call by audio or webcast.

Conference Call: Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) Audio: To access the conference call, click on the following link to register for the audio conference: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI4a384477ded94427821cfc5d69562620. Once registered, participants will receive an email with dial-in details, including a unique PIN. Webcast: A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode. To access the simultaneous webcast, go to the Calendar of Events on the News and Events page on Dream Impact’s website at www.dreamimpacttrust.ca and click on the link for the webcast. Digital Replay: A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please click on the Calendar of Events on Dream Impact’s website.

About Dream Impact

Dream Impact Trust is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and investing holdings, and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Impact are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; while generating attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

