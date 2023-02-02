Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

That same day at 11 a.m. ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

Join the webcast at www.pinnaclewest.com%2Fpresentations for audio of the call and slides; or

Dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international callers and enter participant access code 732504.

To access the replay:

Visit www.pinnaclewest.com%2Fpresentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.

An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Monday, March 6, 2023, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering replay passcode 47401.

Pinnacle+West+Capital+Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $23 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona+Public+Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005250/en/