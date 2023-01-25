Maple Leaf Foods Named to Forbes List of Canada's Best Employers 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 26, 2023

TSX: MFI
www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (TSX: MFI) has been named to the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on January 25, 2023 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Maple_Leaf_Foods_Inc__Maple_Leaf_Foods_Named_to%C2%A0Forbes%C2%A0List_of_C.jpg

Forbes and Statista selected Canada's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 12,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"Maple Leaf Foods is deeply honoured and humbled to be included on Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2023," said Michael McCain, Chief Executive Officer. "We are a values-driven company committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where our people are empowered, challenged, and supported as they grow themselves and their careers."

To learn more about Maple Leaf's unique culture and career opportunities, visit our Careers page.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 14,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

favicon.png?sn=TO98089&sd=2023-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-named-to-forbes-list-of-canadas-best-employers-2023-301731976.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO98089&Transmission_Id=202301261635PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO98089&DateId=20230126
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.