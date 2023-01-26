Digital Turbine to Host Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on February 8, 2023, at 4:30pm ET

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results and operating progress on Wednesday, February 8th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine's Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 7637186. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through February 15, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 4128001.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

