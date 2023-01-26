PR Newswire

Schedule for 2023 Earnings News Releases, Conference Calls and Webcasts Also Announced

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

Event: ONE Gas fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings conference call and webcast



Date and Time: 11 a.m. Eastern, Feb. 23, 2023

10 a.m. Central



Phone Number: Dial 844-200-6205, pass code 931735



Webcast Access: www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, pass code 291896.

Schedule for 2023 Earnings News Releases, Conference Calls and Webcasts

The schedule for earnings news releases, conference calls and webcasts for the first, second and third quarters of 2023 is as follows:

First quarter 2023 : News release issued on May 1, 2023 ; conference call and webcast on May 2, 2023 .

: News release issued on ; conference call and webcast on . Second quarter 2023 : News release issued on July 31, 2023 ; conference call and webcast on Aug. 1, 2023 .

: News release issued on ; conference call and webcast on . Third quarter 2023 : News release issued on Oct. 30, 2023 ; conference call and webcast on Oct. 31, 2023 .

Each quarterly earnings news release will be issued following the close of the market on the date indicated.

Each quarterly conference call and webcast will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) on the date indicated. Conference call dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse

918-947-7472 Media Contact: Leah Harper

918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.