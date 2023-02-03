SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. ( WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and FY2022 financial results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.



Fourth Quarter and FY2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com Dial-in: U.S. Toll Free: (866) 580 3963; International: 1 (809) 216213; Passcode WalkMe

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our low-code platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact:

Christina Knittel

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

John Streppa

[email protected]