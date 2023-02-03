TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced that Chad Neel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Neel brings more than 30 years of experience delivering operational excellence in mortgage finance and real estate. Before joining Voxtur, he served as Chief Executive Business Officer at McCarthy & Holthus, LLP, and held executive leadership positions at FIN Title, Xome and Lender Processing Services (LPS), the nation’s leading provider of high-performance technology, data, and services to mortgage lenders and servicers. During his tenure at LPS, Mr. Neel was responsible for the development of business strategy and all aspects of operations for several national divisions, including asset management, field services, default title and closing, agency sales, and auction.

With a track record of successfully integrating acquired companies and using data and technology to drive operational efficiencies and customer engagement, he is uniquely qualified to optimize Voxtur’s position in the market following a series of acquisitions and growth in market share. As a result of organic adjustments at the executive level, this is a cost-neutral addition that is expected to provide immediate and immense value to the Company.

“Chad is a transformational leader and proven change agent,” said Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli. “I have tremendous confidence in his ability to drive strategic growth and accountability within the Company. His commitment to Voxtur’s success is a huge win for the Company and creates a strategic advantage over our competitors.”

“Voxtur has built an impressive business in a short time and the Company is well-positioned to lead the industry in innovation and service,” said Mr. Neel. “I look forward to helping Voxtur achieve its strategic goals, including becoming a best-in-class data and technology provider.”

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

