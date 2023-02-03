Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc.%2C one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, is providing a star-studded experience for cinema aficionados by bringing back the all-inclusive festival pass for its annual Oscar® Movie Week festival. In theaters from Monday, March 6 through Sunday, March 12, the festival gives moviegoers the chance to experience this year’s Best Picture and Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees in advance of Hollywood’s biggest night, when the 95th Oscars® air March 12 on ABC. The festival is being held at more than 120 participating Cinemark theaters nationwide, and passes are on sale now at Cinemark.com/movieweek.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer moviegoers the best way to view this year’s outstanding films with our all-inclusive digital festival pass for Oscar® Movie Week,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “With the festival pass, movie lovers will be able to catch every heart-stopping moment and dazzling visual the way they were supposed to be seen, in an immersive auditorium with massive screens and booming surround sound.”

The digital festival pass gives movie fans the ability to seamlessly celebrate cinema’s biggest moments, so they can focus on the revered stories unfolding on the larger-than-life screens with bingeworthy popcorn in hand. For only $40, the pass includes showings for all Best Picture and Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees and can be secured with just a few easy clicks on the Cinemark website. A special bonus, all who purchase a festival pass will receive 50% off any size popcorn during Oscar® Movie Week to enjoy the golden concession alongside the films vying for the golden trophy. The festival passes can be purchased now at Cinemark.com/movieweek.

Cinema enthusiasts excited about certain titles can purchase individual tickets starting Friday, Jan. 27. All feature-length Best Picture nominee tickets are available at standard pricing with showtimes beginning on March 6. All Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees are bundled into one viewing for just $10, from March 10 through March 12.

For more details on Oscar® Movie Week, including participating theaters, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com%2Fmovieweek.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 517 theaters with 5,835 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Fir.cinemark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005981/en/