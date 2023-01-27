CENTRAL TRUST Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1243 stocks valued at a total of $3.24Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTRAL TRUST Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought 2,421,104 shares of ARCA:CEF for a total holding of 6,905,530. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.73.

On 01/27/2023, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust traded for a price of $18.53 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned 4.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a price-book ratio of 1.01.

During the quarter, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought 616,012 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 1,467,060. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.73.

On 01/27/2023, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $53.22 per share and a market cap of $14.24Bil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced their investment in ARCA:PHYS by 1,746,844 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.35.

On 01/27/2023, Sprott Physical Gold Trust traded for a price of $14.92 per share and a market cap of $5.93Bil. The stock has returned 3.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 1.13.

The guru sold out of their 688,138-share investment in ARCA:IBDN. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.03 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.055 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought 223,304 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 1,397,526. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/27/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.48 per share and a market cap of $46.26Bil. The stock has returned 2.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

