ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6440 S. WASATCH BLVD. SUITE 260 SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84121

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $1.31Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/’s top five trades of the quarter.

ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ reduced their investment in NAS:META by 290,048 shares. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/27/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $147.3 per share and a market cap of $386.25Bil. The stock has returned -49.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ reduced their investment in NYSE:STE by 213,323 shares. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.83.

On 01/27/2023, Steris PLC traded for a price of $204.92 per share and a market cap of $20.46Bil. The stock has returned -5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steris PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 113,314 shares in NAS:ICLR, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.26 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Icon PLC traded for a price of $231.05 per share and a market cap of $18.86Bil. The stock has returned -8.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ bought 33,280 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 38,164. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/27/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $404.72 per share and a market cap of $378.66Bil. The stock has returned -5.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ bought 30,699 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 66,118. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.69.

On 01/27/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $412.55 per share and a market cap of $115.90Bil. The stock has returned -18.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-book ratio of 7.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.69 and a price-sales ratio of 8.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.