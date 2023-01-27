WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $742.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 196,910-share investment in NYSE:BX. Previously, the stock had a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.36 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $93.81 per share and a market cap of $68.89Bil. The stock has returned -11.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-book ratio of 9.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.02 and a price-sales ratio of 6.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ bought 43,400 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 112,600. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.57.

On 01/27/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $212.73 per share and a market cap of $127.13Bil. The stock has returned 9.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -327.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ bought 23,000 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 34,092. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/27/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.96 per share and a market cap of $2,279.78Bil. The stock has returned -9.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-book ratio of 45.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ bought 18,360 shares of NAS:TMUS for a total holding of 188,360. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.68.

On 01/27/2023, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $148.69 per share and a market cap of $184.99Bil. The stock has returned 42.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 121.88, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 20,560 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.

On 01/27/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $133.96 per share and a market cap of $149.66Bil. The stock has returned -18.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-book ratio of 8.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

