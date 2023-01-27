Vigilant Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 495 stocks valued at a total of $1.17Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vigilant Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC bought 162,884 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 170,244. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 01/27/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $124.65 per share and a market cap of $155.32Bil. The stock has returned 47.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 190,736 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.33.

On 01/27/2023, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $94.20999999999999 per share and a market cap of $13.95Bil. The stock has returned -31.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.00 and a price-sales ratio of 15.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC bought 23,887 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 23,983. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $390.79.

On 01/27/2023, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $463.07 per share and a market cap of $93.54Bil. The stock has returned -4.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 289.42, a price-book ratio of 20.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 103.15 and a price-sales ratio of 13.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BKR by 345,287 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.59.

On 01/27/2023, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $31.8 per share and a market cap of $31.99Bil. The stock has returned 18.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 41,818 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.92.

On 01/27/2023, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $151.85 per share and a market cap of $43.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

