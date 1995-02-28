Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2023

Company also declares preferred stock dividend

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable February 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company's common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.00 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (the "Series I Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series I Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The dividend of $12.50 per share (equivalent to $0.3125 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.80 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (the "Series J Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series J Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The dividend of $12.00 per share (equivalent to $0.30 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.625 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (the "Series K Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series K Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The dividend of $11.5625 per share (equivalent to $0.2890625 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.375 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series L (the "Series L Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series L Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock. The dividend of $10.9375 per share (equivalent to $0.2734375 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series M (the "Series M Preferred Stock"). The dividend of $9.875 per share will be paid on March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.25 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series N (the "Series N Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series N Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series N Preferred Stock. The dividend of $10.625 per share (equivalent to $0.265625 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $333.0 billion in deposits and $455.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

