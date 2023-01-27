Rice Partnership, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $317.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rice Partnership, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Rice Partnership, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWU by 178,176 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.98.

On 01/27/2023, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF traded for a price of $32.74 per share and a market cap of $3.39Bil. The stock has returned 1.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Rice Partnership, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 33,713 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.19.

On 01/27/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $141.15 per share and a market cap of $332.99Bil. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-book ratio of 7.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rice Partnership, LLC bought 22,810 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 53,739. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.94.

On 01/27/2023, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $134.45 per share and a market cap of $121.56Bil. The stock has returned 5.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 191,818-share investment in BATS:VNM. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.89 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, VanEck Vietnam ETF traded for a price of $12.93 per share and a market cap of $543.71Mil. The stock has returned -32.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vietnam ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

Rice Partnership, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 20,280 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.54.

On 01/27/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $111.07 per share and a market cap of $193.66Bil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

