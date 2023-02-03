BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / The Bank of Idaho today announced Jeff Manser has been appointed interim CFO effective Monday, January 30, 2023. Manser previously served as Bank of Idaho CFO from April 2004 to December 2021, and brings extensive experience leading financial functions, planning, and analysis as well as investor relations.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeff back to the Bank of Idaho to lead our financial operations during this time of transition," said Jeff Newgard, Bank of Idaho's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Jeff is well-respected internally and externally, and we appreciate his willingness to step into this role."

The bank has begun an immediate nationwide search for a permanent CFO.

Contact:

Matt Borud, Bank of Idaho

Phone: 208.412.2322

Email: [email protected]ho.net

SOURCE: Bank Of Idaho Holding Co

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/736900/Jeff-Manser-Appointed-Bank-of-Idaho-Interim-CFO





