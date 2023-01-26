automotiveMastermind Joins the Reynolds Certified Interface Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has signed a contract to join the Reynolds Certified Interface Program to directly integrate Mastermind, aM's flagship automated sales and marketing platform, with the Reynolds and Reynolds ERA® and POWER Dealer Management System (DMS).

Once certified, the new integration will enable the following:

  • Automatic data syncing. This feature will ensure that select customer and dealer information is automatically synced from Reynolds to Mastermind. This enables more accurate in-market predictions with Mastermind's Behavior Prediction Score,® leading to more relevant marketing offers.
  • Improved service-to-sales capabilities. This includes real-time service arrival notifications that will inform dealers when a loyalty customer or a service-to-sales prospect is visiting the dealer's service drive. Dealers will also receive service appointment reports so they can plan for which loyalty and service-to-sales customers are visiting their service drive. These reports are available in Mastermind and are also emailed to the relevant salesperson with their customers' information, so they have everything they need in one place to keep building their relationship or make the sale.
  • Increased data security. RCI integration is the most secure way to share data between Mastermind and the Reynolds DMS.

"Data privacy and protection is extremely important when it comes to the data we provide our dealer partners, and this investment into the Reynolds Certified Interface Program reinforces our data security commitment to the industry," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "Reynolds and Reynolds is one of the most renowned DMS providers in the industry, and we know many of our dealer partners are using the Reynolds platform. We're committed to increasing dealer efficiency and data security with best-in-class technologies that can integrate with key DMS providers in the automotive retail space."

Certification is expected in the summer of 2023.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services.

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

About Reynolds and Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)

SOURCE automotiveMastermind

