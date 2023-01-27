Gaming Innovation Group signs LatAm deal with JOY Enterprise B.V.

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Jan. 27, 2023

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), has today signed an agreement with a new Casino partner, JOY Enterprise B.V., for the provision of its market leading platform solution to the Playr.bet brand in Latin America.

Centred around an existing customer base and utilising GiG's innovative technology, the ability to personalise the user experience will provide the impetus required to grow and deliver an unparalleled customer experience for a strong brand, one that has been building since 2015.

iGaming in Latin America overall is experiencing one of the fastest growth rates globally, with revenues in 2021 alone having increased by over $7 billion USD. As the move towards regulation becomes more pronounced and investment in digital infrastructure continues to increase the addressable market, the combined population of over 400 million offers considerable scope for further expansion in the region.

The agreement, which has been signed for an initial period of five years for GiG's award winning platform account management (PAM), fits perfectly within their strategy to power unique experiences within the online casino sector.

Luis Mussi, Director of JOY Enterprise B.V., said "This is a new venture into an unknown vertical for us and it was clear from the start that GiG's technology would enable us to access the opportunities inherent within our existing customer base. What was also clear throughout the process was GiG's capacity to help us understand the challenges ahead of us, and moreover, to help us overcome them. They were a partner for us even before we had agreed the deal in that regard, and ensured we wanted GiG as our platform provider".

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG said: "Delivering new revenue streams for organisations with established online customers is at the core of what we can offer. Whilst remaining committed to the principles of not resting on our successes, we can take pride in the continued strength of our technology and on the strength of the relationships we've built with our partners."

For more information:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, [email protected], +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

favicon.png?sn=IO98355&sd=2023-01-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-signs-latam-deal-with-joy-enterprise-bv-301732206.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO98355&Transmission_Id=202301270236PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO98355&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.