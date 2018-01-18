PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/international-business-machines-corporation-class-action-submission-form/?id=35974&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased IBM between January 18, 2018 and October 16, 2018.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 14, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, International Business Machines Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue growth, CAMSS (the distinct components of "Cloud," "Analytics," "Mobile," "Security," and "Social") and CAMSS Components' revenue growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification/misclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; and (ii) IBM was materially less successful in growing its Strategic Imperative business, reporting materially higher growth than it actually achieved only by wrongfully reclassifying and misclassifying revenue from non-strategic to strategic thereby reporting publicly materially false Strategic Imperative Revenue.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-ibm-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-14-2023-301732086.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law