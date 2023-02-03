The company was invited to present at the event highlighting trends and products from CES 2023 at The Paley Center for Media in New York City

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. ( WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices”), a growth company developing a non-invasive neural interface technology for B2B and B2C customers, today announced that it was selected by The Paley Center for Media to present at Best of CES 2023. The event took place at The Paley Center for Media in New York City, following CES 2023. Barry Kaplan, Executive Vice President of Wearable Devices, provided a demonstration of Wearable Devices’ next-generation neuro-gestural control applications exemplified by their commercial product Mudra Band for Apple Watch.

The Paley Center for Media Best of CES 2023 consisted of a panel of leading technology experts from the United States discussing the latest trends and most compelling products to come out of CES 2023. Wearable Devices was one of six companies chosen by The Paley Center. The event was attended by media cognoscenti from the leading outlets in the United States and abroad.

A key topic of discussion at the event was the prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) today. The panel, which included experts from various fields such as technology journalism, Internet of Things, wearables, and consumer electronics, shared their thoughts on the current state of AI and its potential future impact on our lives.

Barry Kaplan, Executive Vice President of Wearable Devices, commented, “We are honored to have been selected by The Paley Center for Media as one of only six companies to present at their Best of CES 2023 panel. The level of interest and engagement we received at CES 2023 was strong, and the Best of CES 2023 panel provided us with another opportunity to showcase our technology and be a part of the discussion for how artificial intelligence and technology will influence content creation and media consumption in 2023 and beyond.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”), a growth company developing a non-invasive neural input interface technology in the form of a wrist wearable band for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. Our company’s vision is to create a world in which the user’s hand becomes a universal input device for touchlessly interacting with technology, and we believe that our technology is setting the standard input interface for the Metaverse. Since our technology was introduced to the market, we have been working with both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer customers as part of our push-pull strategy. Combining our own proprietary sensors and Artificial Intelligence, or AI, algorithms into a stylish wristband, our Mudra platform enables users to control digital devices through subtle finger movements and hand gestures, without physical touch or contact. For more information, visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/ .

