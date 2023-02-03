American Water Participates in White House Event Focused on Reducing Lead Exposure

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, is pleased to join events today hosted by the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency focused on the White House’s Action Plan on reducing lead exposure.

The Biden Administration has set a goal of making rapid progress toward replacing all lead pipes in the next decade.

“American Water is pleased to be a participant in today’s events and applauds this national effort to remove all lead service lines,” said Susan Hardwick, President and CEO of American Water. “We have eliminated about 40,000 lead service lines across our service areas in the last several years. This is part of our proactive, multi-faceted approach to managing the potential exposure to lead as part of our commitment to maintain high-quality water and help protect the health and safety of customers. We are committed to removing lead piping from service lines across our entire American Water footprint.”

As part of today’s events, the Administration released its Guiding Principles to Reduce Lead and Protect Families and Communities. American Water has practiced many of the principles to date. Additionally, American Water continues to work with numerous state public utility commissions, consumer advocates, state and local representatives, and other stakeholders to drive solutions that allow this critical replacement work to be funded within utility infrastructure replacement programs and/or through State Revolving Funds.

On a continuous basis, American Water also communicates, educates, and works with customers on steps to minimize exposure to lead in drinking water. The company participates in the Lead Service Line Replacement Collaborative (lslrcollaborative.org), a joint effort of 25 national public health, water utility, environmental, labor, consumer, housing, and state and local governmental organizations to accelerate full removal of the lead pipes providing drinking water to millions of American homes.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126006011r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126006011/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.