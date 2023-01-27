Welltower Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. The Company's earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways:

  • At the Company's website: www.welltower.com.
  • Via webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/390423507. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available for 90 days. Joining via webcast is recommended for those who will not be asking questions.
  • By telephone: The participant toll-free dial-in number is (888) 340-5024. The international dial-in is (646) 960-0135. The conference ID number is 8230248. All phone participants are asked to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure connectivity.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on February 16, 2023 and ending on February 23, 2023. The dial-in number for United States participants is (800) 770-2030. For international participants, the replay dial-in number is (647) 362-9199. The replay conference ID number is 8230248.

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

