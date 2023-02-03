Victory Capital Appoints Vice Admiral Mary M. Jackson to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported that its Board of Directors has appointed Vice Admiral (Retired) Mary M. Jackson as a Class II Director.

Commenting on the appointment, David Brown, Chairman and CEO said: “Mary brings a wealth of experience to our Board from her more than three decades of service in the U.S. Navy where she led operations on a global scale, including the development of strategic plans, policy, resourcing, compliance, and oversight. Following her Navy career, she continues to support others through leadership training and Board service on behalf of both public and private organizations. We look forward to her contributions as a member of our corporate Board.”

Admiral Jackson’s experience includes business continuity, sustainability, efficiency, resiliency, and compliance through data-driven audit analytics, digital transformation, risk-based assessments, and innovation while ensuring integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) assurance metrics. She has extensive executive experience leading diverse, inclusive teams to consistently drive results, implement change, and exceed organizational goals and objectives. Admiral Jackson has demonstrated dynamic leadership for large-scale operations, contingency planning, risk mitigation, strategic transformation, and diversity to boardroom governance and oversight as well as executive-level advisory and consulting services throughout her career.

Commenting on the appointment, Admiral Jackson added: “I am thrilled to be joining the Victory Capital Board and look forward to working with the impressive Board and management team to help advance their strategies for growth and shareholder value.”

As an early pioneer of women serving in Navy ships, Admiral Jackson commanded the guided missile destroyer USS McFAUL (DDG 74) and Naval Station Norfolk. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Physics (Oceanography emphasis) from the United States Naval Academy and a master’s degree of Engineering Management from George Washington University.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $153.0 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved.Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230127005017r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005017/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.