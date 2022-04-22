Independence Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of Dividends in 2022

26 minutes ago
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced the tax reporting information for the 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #45378A106)

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend

Total
Capital
Gain Distr.

Unrecap-
tured Sec.
1250 Gain

Section
897 Capital
Gain

Return
of
Capital

Section
199A

4/1/22

4/22/22

$0.12000

$0.00111

$0.11889

$0.01853

$0.11889

$0.00000

$0.00111

7/1/22

7/22/22

$0.14000

$0.00130

$0.13870

$0.02161

$0.13870

$0.00000

$0.00130

9/30/22

10/21/22

$0.14000

$0.00130

$0.13870

$0.02161

$0.13870

$0.00000

$0.00130

12/30/22

1/20/23

$0.14000

$0.00130

$0.13870

$0.02161

$0.13870

$0.00000

$0.00130

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), IRT reports that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 on each payment date with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

IRT encourages shareholders to consult with their personal tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX , and Memphis, TN. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005035/en/

