Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $488.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 52,236 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 69,695. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/27/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.96 per share and a market cap of $2,279.78Bil. The stock has returned -9.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-book ratio of 45.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.66 and a price-sales ratio of 5.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 21,583 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 22,908. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.87.

On 01/27/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $201.81 per share and a market cap of $122.04Bil. The stock has returned -9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 68,216 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 109,502. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.14.

On 01/27/2023, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.55 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned 2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 68,793 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,495,533. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.91 per share and a market cap of $109.98Bil. The stock has returned -2.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 59,698 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 68,295. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.87.

On 01/27/2023, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $48.86 per share and a market cap of $64.83Bil. The stock has returned -19.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

