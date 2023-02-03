Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN), announced that on January 26, 2023, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. Shareholders of record on February 14, 2023, will receive the cash dividend on February 28, 2023.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. With a presence in 95% of households across the United States, RCP produces and sells products that people use in their homes across three broad categories: cooking, waste and storage, and disposable tableware. RCP’s iconic products include Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Hefty® trash bags, and adjacent product lines that make family life easier. RCP also produces dedicated store brands which are strategically important to retail customers. Overall, RCP holds the No. 1 or No. 2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories it serves. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com.

