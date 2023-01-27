PDS Planning, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2200 W FIFTH AVE, SUITE 200 COLUMBUS, OH 43215

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 225 stocks valued at a total of $626.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were PDS Planning, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 112,530 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 175,146. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 01/27/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $52.12 per share and a market cap of $73.52Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 41,334 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 111,271. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/27/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.2 per share and a market cap of $32.70Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PDS Planning, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 78,417 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.8 per share and a market cap of $25.30Bil. The stock has returned -3.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 88,355 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,183,926. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.91 per share and a market cap of $109.98Bil. The stock has returned -2.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, PDS Planning, Inc bought 74,374 shares of NAS:ISTB for a total holding of 88,657. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.1.

On 01/27/2023, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.13 per share and a market cap of $5.14Bil. The stock has returned -3.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.