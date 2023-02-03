KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sunrise View, its latest single-family, new-home community located in highly desirable West Kent, Washington. The new neighborhood is close to popular outdoor recreation and adjacent to Clark Lake Park, which hosts 130 acres of open space and trails. The new homes at Sunrise View are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like beautiful kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and generous lofts and dens. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homebuyers will enjoy the neighborhood’s planned park and proximity to highly ranked schools.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Seattle area spacious new single-family homes that are adjacent to the popular Clark Lake Park and live bigger for less,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to family friendly entertainment and popular outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, skiing and snowboarding. Whether this is your first home or you’re an experienced buyer, KB Home is here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Sunrise View is situated close to Highway 18, Highway 167, Interstate 5 and the Kent Sounder Train Station, providing easy access to the major employment centers in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. The community is adjacent to Clark Lake Park, which offers 130 acres of open space, hiking trails and fishing, minutes to skateboarding, BMX biking and rock climbing at Arbor Heights 360 Park. Sunrise View is also convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Kent Station and the accesso ShoWare® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. The new neighborhood is just a short drive to skiing and snowboarding at Snoqualmie Pass and hiking and mountain biking at Tiger Mountain.

The Sunrise View sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $600,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting our commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

