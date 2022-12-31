BankFirst Capital Corporation Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 27, 2023

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent of BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), ) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

For the complete 2023 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit
https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2023_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

About BankFirst Financial Services

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.5 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Company is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, and the Bank operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi, Brookhaven, Oxford, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com

Available Information

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations . The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations ). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

favicon.png?sn=CG97035&sd=2023-01-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankfirst-capital-corporation-named-to-2023-otcqx-best-50-301731428.html

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

