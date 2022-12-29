Diebold Nixdorf Announces Two Independent Nominees to its 2023 Board of Directors Slate

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced that it will add Marjorie L. Bowen and Emanuel R. "Manny" Pearlman to the company's slate of director nominees for election during its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Bowen and Pearlman were among a group of candidates suggested to the company by its lenders in connection with the refinancing transaction closed on Dec. 29, 2022.

Marjorie_Bowen_2021_1.jpg

"As part of our continual Board refreshment process, and our ongoing efforts to broaden our expertise and add diverse viewpoints, Diebold Nixdorf is refreshing its board to align with the company's strategy and opportunities," said Gary Greenfield, non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf. "Marjorie and Manny will lend additional, relevant experience and perspectives to our board as we align our global team to execute our business model and work to build value for all Diebold Nixdorf shareholders."

Marjorie Bowen is a deeply experienced public and private company director, having held seats on the boards of more than 20 companies representing several sectors. She currently serves as a director for Bed, Bath & Beyond, CBL Properties and Voyager Aviation Holdings. Bowen spent nearly 20 years working in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey, where she served as a member of the firm's senior management team, heading its industry-leading fairness opinion practice, advising boards of public companies on transactional, strategic and other shareholder matters, and providing leadership as the most senior woman at the firm.

Manny Pearlman has more than 35 years of leadership experience in investing, executive finance, operations and advisory positions with publicly traded and private companies. He currently serves as the chair and chief executive officer of Liberation Investment Group, an investment management and consulting firm. Pearlman has worked in a wide range of industries including gaming, hospitality, leisure, logistics, retail, and wholesaling. He currently serves on the board for LSC Communications and Network-1 Technologies, and serves on the advisory board of Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital firm specializing in sports betting and online gaming. He previously served on the boards of Redbox, Atlas Crest Investment Corp., and Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II.

The company's full Board of Directors slate for election at the 2023 annual shareholder meeting will be announced in its annual proxy statement later this year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

manny_pearlman_2020_DN.jpg

Diebold_Nixdorf.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL97964&sd=2023-01-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-announces-two-independent-nominees-to-its-2023-board-of-directors-slate-301732169.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL97964&Transmission_Id=202301270829PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL97964&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.